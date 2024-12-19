+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSport‘The History Maker’ ready to take on the world again
Brendan Dolan's World Darts Championship gets underway on Saturday

‘The History Maker’ ready to take on the world again

Posted: 4:00 pm December 19, 2024

By Patrick McKiernan

Despite enduring an injury-plagued end to the year, Fermanagh’s own darts master Brendan Dolan feels he is getting back into form just in time for his 17th consecutive tilt at the World Darts Championship.

The Belcoo man has had a frustrating year despite claiming another ranking title at ‘Players Championship 10’ back in May.

An injury he picked up affected his shoulder quite badly, and in turn his throwing motion, but with a new home setup and increased practice time ‘The History Maker’ feels like he is nearly back to his best.

