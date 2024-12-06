Sr Hutchinson marks her 100th birthday in style

A BUNDORAN nun, who spend many years in Enniskillen, marked her recent 100th birthday in a number special ways, including an army guard of honour.

Born on November 11, 1924 in Bundoran, Sr Florence Hutchinson is known for her sharp intellect, a wonderful sense of fun. She thanks the Lord for her continuing good health.

An amazing woman, a teacher, a social worker, a powerful force for good in so many communities, she has lived a remarkable life. She has made a difference.

Through her musical talents she has taught and entertained. She is loved and loving, gentle yet strong and sure, caring and complex, sharp, witty, aware, never afraid to speak her mind. She loves her poetry, she loves life. She continues to inspire.

Her 100th birthday got off to a spectacular start at Finner Camp where, in welcome if unexpected warm November sunshine, she inspected a guard of honour made up of members of the 28th Infantry Battalion before attending a special mass in the nearby chapel at Finner Camp where Fr Jerry Carroll, chaplain 28th Infantry Battalion, described her as a remarkable human being:

“This is a woman whose mantra is enjoy, enjoy, enjoy” he told a congregation oozing with that very same joy at being there to celebrate with Sr Florence.

Time and again Fr Jerry regaled his congregation with stories; Sr Florence batted back with numerous witty responses and captivated all when she read one of her favourite Patrick Kavanagh poems ‘After Forty Years of Age.’

Reading a letter from President Michael D Higgins, Lt Col James O’Shea, commanding Officer of the 28th Infantry Battalion said he was delighted to read the letter from President Higgins on what was a “milestone” occasion for Sr Florence:

“You have lived through remarkable times in the history of Ireland and the world, and you have witnessed remarkable changes in lifestyle, in technology developments which were unimaginable at the time of your birth in 1924.

“May you be surrounded today by the warmth of happy memories and in the secure knowledge that you continue to make this world a better place for all who love you.

