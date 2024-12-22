Special guests bring some festive fun to St Ronan’s

By Patrick McKiernan

ST Ronan’s Primary and Nursery School in Lisnaskea capped off a fantastic year with a festive bonanza on Thursday, including a ‘Santa Mile’ and visits from Fermanagh Ladies captain Shannan McQuade, Pluto the St Kevin’s therapy dog, St Vincent de Paul’s local branch as well as the main man himself – Santa!

The Santa Mile was set up by P7 and included exercises and activities such as Santa squat jumps and reindeer dash sprints for P1-P4 pupils before they completed their own laps.

The visit from St Vincent de Paul was to collect food hampers prepared by staff and made up with donations from families of St Ronan’s pupils. Pluto the therapy dog came over from St Kevin’s next door and even completed a ‘Santa Mile’ of his own, before Shannan McQuade visited with the Ulster Championship and All-Ireland Junior Championship trophies, talking about her career with KS2 pupils.

And of course, Santa arrived to spread the festive joy even further for the children.

The school prides itself on having community at the centre of its actions day-to-day and depends on local support to help provide the strong culture of value and respect it strives for.

Acting principal Michael Grew summed up the school’s ethos, stating, “This has been a very successful year for St Ronan’s Primary and Nursery School which has been marked by exceptional achievements, hard work and the unwavering commitment of our staff, pupils, and the whole school community.”

