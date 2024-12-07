+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsSpecial Christmas-themed event being held tomorrow
Willow Rose Collins from Lisnaskea was born in Enniskillen's South West Acute Hospital on 8/9/2016. She will be spending her first Christmas with mummy Victoria and daddy Anthony opening presents from Santa before visiting family and friends

Special Christmas-themed event being held tomorrow

Posted: 8:00 am December 7, 2024

A special event will be held in Boho tomorrow.

The Winter Wonderland in the community centre will begin at 12noon.

Children will have a chance to meet Mrs Claus and visit Santa’s Grotto.

Advertisement

There will also be fun themed Christmas games, Santa’s Treasure Hunt, face painting and much more.

Refreshments and treats for all the family will be served and the Armagh Rhymers will perform at 2pm.

Related posts:

Enniskillen getting ready for bumper Christmas festival Fermanagh mourns quarry stalwart Jim Heuston Fermanagh families only ‘one bill away’ from poverty

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:00 am December 7, 2024
Top
Advertisement