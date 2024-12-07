Special Christmas-themed event being held tomorrow

A special event will be held in Boho tomorrow.
The Winter Wonderland in the community centre will begin at 12noon.
Children will have a chance to meet Mrs Claus and visit Santa’s Grotto.
There will also be fun themed Christmas games, Santa’s Treasure Hunt, face painting and much more.
Refreshments and treats for all the family will be served and the Armagh Rhymers will perform at 2pm.
Posted: 8:00 am December 7, 2024