Special Christmas-themed event being held tomorrow

Willow Rose Collins from Lisnaskea was born in Enniskillen's South West Acute Hospital on 8/9/2016. She will be spending her first Christmas with mummy Victoria and daddy Anthony opening presents from Santa before visiting family and friends

A special event will be held in Boho tomorrow.

The Winter Wonderland in the community centre will begin at 12noon.

Children will have a chance to meet Mrs Claus and visit Santa’s Grotto.

Advertisement

There will also be fun themed Christmas games, Santa’s Treasure Hunt, face painting and much more.

Refreshments and treats for all the family will be served and the Armagh Rhymers will perform at 2pm.