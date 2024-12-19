Skins into second-ever All-Ireland Junior Cup Final

Enniskillen’s Eddie Keys powers through the tackle with ball in hand.

Tullow RFC 26

Enniskillen 56

Enniskillen advanced to the final of the All-Ireland Junior Cup for the second time in its history, following a convincing 56-26 win away to Tullow Rugby Club from County Carlow on Saturday.

Played in perfect conditions on a superb 3G pitch, Skins were on the offensive from the start with a good kick from George Foster. They won a lineout on the Tullow 22’ and launched a series of drives.

The huge Tullow pack soaked up the visitors’ pressure but could not stop Niall Keenan crossing the line from close range to score a converted try.

The visitors were soon on the attack again when Sam Balfour made a break and then kicked long, with James Ferguson chasing well. From a resulting scrum, Tullow conceded a free kick and Skins moved the ball right and then left to touch down in the corner.

