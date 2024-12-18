Seán Quinn eyes revival of Fermanagh wind farm bid

SPECULATION… It’s believed that Seán Quinn could reignite his bid to buy back the Slieve Rushen Wind Farm in Derrylin.

FERMANAGH businessman Seán Quinn could be set to revive his bid to buy the Slieve Rushen Wind Farm in Derrylin amid speculation that the sale for the site has fallen through.

UK-based company Gravis, which purchased the wind farm in 2014 for over €100 million, had reportedly been in negotiations with an international buyer over a multi-million euro takeover.

However, with growing speculation that the planned sale has collapsed, the Belfast Telegraph has reported that Mr Quinn is now planning to revive his bid to reclaim ownership of the wind farm, which he previously owned.

Advertisement

The Slieve Rushen Wind Farm is located on mountain land owned by local farmers, with Gravis holding the lease until 2033. Mr Quinn has stated that he believes the site ‘should be retained by the local community’.

“The local farmers are signing up to put a management team in place along with my family. Rather than leasing it again, they’ve formed a co-op,” Mr Quinn previously told the ‘Herald.

“I may not be around when it all comes about, but some of us will be.”

He added, “The farmers and I feel it’s better to hold on to something here rather than giving it away to foreign companies. Everything else seems to be given to owners outside of the country. We all felt the wind farm should be retained by the local community.”

Around 40 local farmers have reportedly contacted Mr Quinn, urging him to operate the wind farm, and have pledged to transfer the lease to him once it expires.

The Slieve Rushen Wind Farm is the latest of Mr Quinn’s former assets to come on the market. Recently, the Slieve Russell Hotel in Ballyconnell was sold to Australian-based Brady Property Group for a sum believed to be in the region of €30 million.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition