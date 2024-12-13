+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Ram life: Trillick's Corry loving Derby challenge
Sean Corry in action with Derby County.

Ram life: Trillick’s Corry loving Derby challenge

Posted: 1:27 pm December 13, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Seventeen-year-old Sean Corry from Trillick said he’s “loving” life at Derby County, six months after joining The Rams on a two-year scholarship.

The former St Michael’s College student and Ballinamallard Utd youth player has either started or come off the bench for his club in the majority of league and cup games since he joined.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

