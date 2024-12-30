Police release more details about weekend arson attack

Police have revealed more details about a weekend arson attack in Enniskillen.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to a report of a van on fire in the Floraville area of Enniskillen on Saturday, December 28.

Sergeant McFarland said: “It was reported that the vehicle was on fire shortly after 7pm. Police attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

Advertisement

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

“It is believed at this time that the fire was started deliberately, and the report is being treated as arson.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1246 of 28/12/24.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.