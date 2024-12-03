+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police at scene of one-vehicle crash in Fermanagh

Police at scene of one-vehicle crash in Fermanagh

Posted: 4:57 pm December 3, 2024

THE Police are currently at the scene of a one-vehicle collision on the Tempo to Maguiresbridge Road which occurred earlier this afternoon (Tuesday).

“Police are currently at the scene of a one vehicle traffic collision at Gardiners Crossroad, Maguiresbridge, following a report received shortly before 2.30pm today, Tuesday 3rd December,” a statement ready.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries at this time. Please avoid the area if you can.”

