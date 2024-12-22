Parkinson’s campaigner Hughie Boyd passes away

The late Hugh Boyd, pictured back in 2016, as he prepared to take on a major fundraising parachute jump.

The Enniskillen community is deeply saddened by the passing of Hughie Boyd, remembered as a ‘gentleman’ and a long-time campaigner for Parkinson’s disease.

Formerly of Factory Road, Enniskillen, Mr Boyd passed away peacefully last week.

In February 2016, Mr Boyd participated in a charity parachute jump at the Wild Geese Flying Club in Garvagh, Coleraine, with funds raised supporting the local branch of Parkinson’s NI. He had been open about his long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A tribute to Mr Boyd read, “Sorry to hear of Hughie’s passing after a long battle with Parkinsons. He had hard and earned respect for his fundraising and the parachute jump comes to mind.”

Mr Boyd is survived by his wife Maura, his sons Thomas (Sarah) and Stephen (Deirdre) and his sisters Helen Keaveney and Julie Boyd. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Mary Boyd, his brother John and his sister Mary.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church in Enniskillen on Friday morning, Mr Boyd was interred in the Convent Cemetery.