Parents still struggling as childcare costs soar

A FERMANAGH mother-of-one has said she “solely relies on our family” to provide childcare as the ongoing cost of the service worryingly soars throughout the North.

An increasing number of local parents have been forced to give up work or take a break from employment as childcare costs continue to rise rapidly and have a major effect on many families.

The Northern Ireland Executive has launched a major £25 million package to support the struggling families, but some local parents have claimed that Stormont’s measures aren’t enough.

“I don’t even know how people are affording it. Going to work doesn’t really pay you anymore to then have to send your child to care,” frustrated Fermanagh mother, Kirsty, told the Herald.

“Childcare is really through the roof and has gone up massively over the past year of us looking, so we solely rely on our family to look after our wee girl.

“It was never something that we could afford. We looked into it, but unfortunately we just couldn’t afford it,” the mother-of-one said.

In order to pay for their essential bills, many parents have been forced to rely on support from their relatives and families, as the cost of childcare services shows no sign of easing.

“My mother in law works as a nurse and she solely takes night shifts to help us. She’ll come off a night shift and look after our girl throughout the day and maybe not sleep,” Kirsty said.

“My own mother has gone down to a four day week to help us also. We couldn’t do it without them.

“We have to work full time to afford our bills, never mind to try and pay childcare on top of that. We’re very lucky that we’re able to have family that will help us.”

The Northern Ireland Department for Education has linked up with the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency to carry out a survey into the worrying childcare crisis in the North.

“This is an opportunity for parents and guardians to tell us directly about their experience of childcare in Northern Ireland,” Education Minister, Paul Givan, said.

“We want to hear your views on the cost and quality of childcare as well as whether it has influenced decisions that you have had to make regarding work, education or training.

“I would encourage all those who have been invited to take part, to complete the survey over the coming weeks.

“he information provided will help to shape the Executive’s new Early Learning and Childcare Strategy which will be published in 2025,” Mr Givan added.

