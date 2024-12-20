Overtime costs threaten future of Fishing Classic

THE future of the Fermanagh Fishing Classic is under threat after the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) withdrew funding for staff overtime due to ongoing budget pressures.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council had been informed by DAERA’s Inland Fisheries section that it could no longer provide support for the event.

Minister Andrew Muir explained that, due to financial constraints, Inland Fisheries must focus on its statutory obligations and management of the Public Angling Estate, making it impossible to commit to the Erne Pike Classic or the Fermanagh Fishing Classic, which require staff involvement outside regular working hours.

John Boyle, director of community and wellbeing, addressed the Regeneration and Community Committee, saying it was no longer affordable to support the event due to limited resources.

He noted that the Fishing Classic generates approximately £300,000 for the local economy, with visitors often staying in the area for up to two weeks. However, he expressed concern over the impact of losing DAERA’s assistance in preparing the angling estate and other fishing sites, which are often difficult to access without expert support.

Councillors across parties expressed their disappointment, with some calling for an increase in entrance fees to cover the £3,000 overtime cost

Cllr Sheamus Greene remarked, “It almost defies belief that an event of this size and importance is under threat because of a £3,000 bill. Is this really what it has come to? It’s outrageous. I heard of a (Stormont) Minister going to America at a business class seat costing £5,500. We need to call this out and not accept it.”

The council unanimously agreed to request a meeting with DAERA officials to explore potential solutions.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007