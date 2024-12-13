+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Ellie McCartney

McCartney places 6th in World Championship race

Posted: 8:54 am December 13, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Enniskillen’s Ellie McCartney finished 6th in her World Championships heat in Budapest on Friday morning, posting her fastest-ever morning swim time in the 200m breaststroke.

The Limerick-based swimmer hit the wall in 2:23:36 which is her second fastest swim ever. She will undoubtedly take great encouragement from her impressive debut at the Championships. 

McCartney’s time meant she finished 17th in the world. 

McCartney’s heat was won by Russian swimmer Evgenila Chikunova in a time of 2:17:04. 

 

 

 

