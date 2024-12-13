McCartney places 6th in World Championship race

Enniskillen’s Ellie McCartney finished 6th in her World Championships heat in Budapest on Friday morning, posting her fastest-ever morning swim time in the 200m breaststroke.

The Limerick-based swimmer hit the wall in 2:23:36 which is her second fastest swim ever. She will undoubtedly take great encouragement from her impressive debut at the Championships.

McCartney’s time meant she finished 17th in the world.

McCartney’s heat was won by Russian swimmer Evgenila Chikunova in a time of 2:17:04.