Lisbellaw Christmas lights switch on for RNLI

A LISBELLAW family has once again given Fermanagh its very own Winter Wonderland to support the Carrybridge and Enniskillen RNLI.

David and Joanne McCusker from Lisbellaw have called on all donations to be left at their house, where locals will be treated to a 28,000 Christmas light spectacle.

“I just love the lights, I just love Christmas, at the very start whenever I moved into Lisbellaw, when I was doing landscape gardening around 15/20 years ago, I decided I would put up the lights and we decorated the swings and the fountain and people came to look at the lights and we have been putting them up since,” David said.

This year, David is raising funds for RNLI a service that has helped him in a time of need.

“One evening me and a friend went out to shoot on a wee island and we decided to take the boat across and I had my dog with me. We got out of the boat and when I turned around the dog had jumped out but pushed the boat out into the lake, so we rang the RNLI and a lifeboat came and got us off the island one by one,” David explained.

“I want to thank Lakeland Tyres and Frazer’s Centra Maguiresbridge for their donation towards the lights and I want to thank Lisa Carrothers from the Forge in Lisbellaw for making the mince pies for the crew.”

Around 20 RNLI crew from the local stations called to the house at the top of Tattygar Road, Lisbellaw to see the lights being switched on.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “We would like to thank Davy very much for his fundraising efforts for the lifeboat stations Carrybridge and Enniskillen, he has a fantastic display of lights.”

