Housing Executive to invest in Fermanagh

THE Northern Ireland Housing Executive has pledged to spend £7.27 million on planned maintenance and stock improvements to houses across Fermanagh and Omagh next year.

Representatives from the Housing Executive informed Fermanagh and Omagh District Council that local investment last year amounted to £60.65 million, with plans to increase the total.

The pledge to spend £7.27 million on planned maintenance and stock improvements next year comes after they reportedly invested £3.67 million last year, which was a decrease on 2022/23.

Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long, said she was “pleased” with their commitment.

“Whilst we are pleased that we have been increasing investment in improving our own homes over the last year and will continue to do so in 2024/25, the current budgetary environment is presenting challenges for other housing provision and services,” the Chief Executive said.

The Housing Executive confirmed it had invested £4.98 million through its ‘Supporting People’ programme which was used to fund 53 services provided by their partner organisations.

It was also revealed that the organisation provided support to 501 people across the Fermanagh and Omagh district area who reported that they were homeless during the last year.

“We were able to support local communities with £34k funding through our community grants, community safety and community cohesion programmes,” Chief Executive, Ms Long, said.

“We recognise the importance of inclusion and good relations in helping people sustain their tenancies and build strong communities.

“We know this is more important than ever when we continue to face challenges in the housing sector with ongoing demand for social housing and homelessness services,” she added.

The Housing Executive has invested in new build homes across Fermanagh and Omagh, with a reported 147 housing association units on-site by March and 21 houses completed for the year.

The organisation is committed to providing help and support to residents throughout the county.

“We are also pleased to have been able to support the economic future of Fermanagh and Omagh with a steady, positive impact on employment and local supply chains,” Ms Long said.

“Looking ahead to next year there is no doubt that we have challenges to overcome however we remain fully committed to the objectives set out in our Housing Investment Plan 2023 -26.

“Despite these challenges, delivery of our housing objectives is key to the social, economic and environmental benefits of Fermanagh and Omagh,” the CEO added.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.