Health rumours could force staff to leave SWAH

CALLS… Dr Monica Monaghan has called for an end to the rumours about services being downgraded at the South West Acute Hospital.

STAFF at the South West Acute Hospital “have expressed their disappointment with the rumours” that the ICU department was under threat after the Trust defiantly said it won’t be downgraded.

Leading Consultant Cardiologist, Dr Monica Monaghan, feels that speculation on the future of the South West Acute Hospital is having a major affect on the recruitment of staff.

“I have received clear assurances to my satisfaction that there will be no change to the acute status of South West Acute Hospital, the Emergency Department or Intensive Care Unit,” she said.

“The staff of the South West Acute Hospital have expressed their disappointment with the rumours that have brought further negative attention to their place of work.

“They have expressed how these rumours and media profiling has impacted their morale.”

Following much speculation that the future of the intensive care unit at the SWAH was in doubt, the Western Health and Social Care Trust refuted those claims.

“The SWAH ICU plays an integral role in providing intensive care bed capacity for our own hospitals, and for the region,” a spokesperson for the Western Trust said.

“It is part of a network of ICUs across Northern Ireland which deliver the highest quality of care to the sickest patients across Northern Ireland.

“We would respectfully request that those responsible for such rumours to please refrain from circulating misinformation.

“Such misinformation is unhelpful and affects the morale of our staff who do such important work in SWAH, especially those in our Intensive Care Unit.”

It has been well documented that staff throughout the North’s hospitals are under increasing pressure and the local cardiologist consultant has called for an end to unhelpful rumours.

“The challenges that staff navigate across the NHS is well rehearsed,” Dr Monaghan said.

“A very real concern is that a continuous narrative of negativity will impact morale to the extent that our staff will consider leaving to take up positions in other healthcare systems.

“It is incumbent on those of us in positions of leadership, management and influence to communicate with integrity and where there is ambiguity to seek clarification,” she added.

The Department for Health also recognised that the rumours of downgrading of services could have a detrimental affect on the South West Acute Hospital.

“It is disappointing that such claims are circulating, without any evidence to support them. The exact opposite of what is being alleged is true,” a Department for Health spokesperson said.

“A core objective of the Department and Minister is to ensure SWAH and other hospitals have a stronger and better future as part of a Northern Ireland network of care.”

