Grant transforms Belleek with new community hub

SUPPORT is being brought to community groups and charitable organisations in Fermanagh following the announcement of £6.8 million in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding will be used for a range of projects, including bringing isolated people together to make connections, building skills to empower individuals, and supporting those in need over the winter and throughout 2025.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Belleek CIC. They have been awarded a £19,700 grant from the National Lottery Awards for All programme to create a community hub for local people to make connections and learn new skills. The hub will include Belleek’s first library, a café, training room, and space for community activities.

Since opening in September, the community ahub has been a hive of activity. Andy Murie from the hub explained how the grant is being used.

“There are four elements to the grant. The first was the training and conference room. We renovated two of the rooms, made them into one space with double doors that can close to create a private area.

“We are also putting in Belleek’s first library. We are currently looking at software so people can book in and out their own books,” Andy said.

“We’re also in the process of installing a new kitchen. The idea came from the local youth club, as they wanted to get into cooking and baking. We thought that was great, so we’re hoping to give them the run of the centre.”

The community hub would not have been possible without the Lottery funding, and Andy emphasised its importance for the Belleek community.

“It was amazing to receive the grant. Without it, this wouldn’t have been possible. One of the issues in Belleek is that it’s a 50-mile round trip to access local services. So the idea behind this project was – if we can’t get to Enniskillen, bring the services here,” he said.

“Everything accessible in Enniskillen, we’re hoping to provide in Belleek. We’re also looking to invite banks and advice agencies to do outreach here so people don’t have to make a 50-mile trip just to have a meeting.

“We recently hosted a Christmas craft market, offering free stalls to all the vendors. We had 34 vendors in the building, and it was a fantastic event.”

