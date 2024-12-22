+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineGAA community mourns death of Oliver Courtney

GAA community mourns death of Oliver Courtney

Posted: 2:19 pm December 22, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE GAA community in Fermanagh is mourning the sudden death of Oliver Courtney, a highly respected and beloved figure in local sport.
A gifted sportsman, he represented the Fermanagh GAA inter-county team in the 1960s and early 1970s, consistently playing in midfield. Spending his early life in Lisnaskea, he quickly became a leading figure in the local GAA club, before moving to Dromore with his wife, Gail, and their daughter, Keara. His passion for Gaelic Games remained strong, and he transferred to Irvinestown, where he took on coaching roles within the club.
Mr Courtney also had a notable spell in London, where his talents were recognised by the Robert Emmett’s club. One member described him as ‘the most complete footballer’ he had ever seen, praising his skills and football intelligence. Mr Courtney is survived by his wife Gail, daughter Keara, brother Éamonn (Geraldine), and sister May Lewis (Jon). He is predeceased by his brothers Tom and Patrick. His Requiem Mass was held at Sacred Heart Church in Irvinestown, followed by interment at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.

Related posts:

Fermanagh saddened after death of loved ones Plenty to celebrate at St Kevin’s College prizegiving Derrygonnelly GAA players to cycle for mental health

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:19 pm December 22, 2024
Top
Advertisement