GAA community mourns death of Oliver Courtney

THE GAA community in Fermanagh is mourning the sudden death of Oliver Courtney, a highly respected and beloved figure in local sport.

A gifted sportsman, he represented the Fermanagh GAA inter-county team in the 1960s and early 1970s, consistently playing in midfield. Spending his early life in Lisnaskea, he quickly became a leading figure in the local GAA club, before moving to Dromore with his wife, Gail, and their daughter, Keara. His passion for Gaelic Games remained strong, and he transferred to Irvinestown, where he took on coaching roles within the club.

Mr Courtney also had a notable spell in London, where his talents were recognised by the Robert Emmett’s club. One member described him as ‘the most complete footballer’ he had ever seen, praising his skills and football intelligence. Mr Courtney is survived by his wife Gail, daughter Keara, brother Éamonn (Geraldine), and sister May Lewis (Jon). He is predeceased by his brothers Tom and Patrick. His Requiem Mass was held at Sacred Heart Church in Irvinestown, followed by interment at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.

