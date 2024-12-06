‘Future leaders’ celebrated at St Fanchea’s College

Winning ‘Contribution to Sport’ was Meabh Owens, ‘Outstanding Achievement in Sport’ award went to Orlaith Maguire and ‘Enniskillen Gaels Cup’ to Emilie McCallion and Emma Cassidy. Pictured with Shannan McQuade.

A COLLEGE in Enniskillen recently hosted its annual prizegiving, in what was a night of success, inspiration and celebration.

Last Thursday evening, November 21, St Fanchea’s College invited the 2024 cohort of GCSE and A-Level students back to the school to mark their ‘fantastic’ achievements.

Speaking at the event, former principal Mr Maurice Collins, who worked at the school for over 20 years, delivered an address to the students.

“The leavers of 2024 were a very special group of pupils. From the day you started in St Fanchea’s College, we all quickly became aware of the potential in each one of you. You were all highly motivated and ambitious to achieve.

“Watching each of you grow in confidence and maturity over the years in Saint Fanchea’s College has been an inspiration to us all,” continued Mr Collins, before using his time to acknowledge the efforts of teachers and staff.

“St Fanchea’s College places the pupil at the centre of everything we do. Your achievements are a reflection of the commitment of our teachers and staff.

“We are continually blessed and humbled by our teachers and classroom assistants.”

Recently appointed Special Educational Needs teacher at the college, Shannan McQuade, was a guest speaker on the evening.

She captained the 2024 All-Ireland winning Fermanagh team, led the Tempo senior ladies to a championship title and has secured an All-Ireland All-Star.

She took the students on a journey through her footballing career – sharing a key life lesson she has learnt along the way.

“My journey taught me that in every aspect of life – whether it’s sport, work, school, college, university or personal goals – there’s a choice. To take the easy route or to push ourselves toward growth,” she said.

“For a long time, I coasted, doing the bare minimum and expecting maximum results. But true fulfillment comes from embracing challenges, not avoiding them.”

Ending on a popular quote, coined by American basketball coach, Tim Notke, Shannan added, “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

