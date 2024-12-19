Four police officers injured in Derrygonnelly

FOUR police officers from Fermanagh were among 20 injured in a 24-hour period across the North last weekend. The incidents occurred between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Superintendent Rosie Thompson revealed that four officers were hurt in Derrygonnelly while dealing with an aggressive suspect.

Elsewhere, two were injured after their patrol vehicle was deliberately rammed by a white VW Golf in the Concession Road area of Crossmaglen.

One of the injured officers had previously been involved in five similar vehicle ramming incidents. Both officers were left shaken and unable to remain on duty, with the patrol vehicle rendered unroadworthy.

The suspect vehicle was later recovered in the South of Ireland, and inquiries are ongoing.

In addition, an officer sustained a serious thumb injury while responding to a disturbance in Newry, where he was also kicked by the suspect, who has since been charged. Another officer in Newry suffered a suspected broken nose, and three colleagues were injured while responding to a domestic incident in Mountnorris, South Armagh. These officers were spat at and suffered limb injuries during an arrest.

Four officers in Craigavon were injured in separate incidents, and in Derry, three officers were assaulted during the arrest of a man suspected of being involved in a previous assault.

Superintendent Thompson condemned the attacks, stating, “These are just some of the examples to highlight the risks our officers face every day. Our officers are here to help, and assaults on police are unacceptable and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.”

Investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

