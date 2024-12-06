FIXTURES: Fermanagh hurlers to face Louth in opener

FERMANAGH will kick off their Allianz National Hurling League Division 4 campaign with a difficult away game against Louth on Saturday, January 25.
Joe Baldwin’s side take on Longford in the second round, before hosting Monaghan in round three at Brewster Park on February 8.
Fermanagh will again make the trip to Birmingham to take on Warwickshire in the league, which is quickly followed by a game against Lancashire at Abbottstown.
NHL DIVISION FOUR FIXTURES
Saturday 25 January
Louth v Fermanagh @ Dowdallshill
Sunday 2 February
Fermanagh v Longford @ TBC
Saturday 8 February
Fermanagh v Monaghan @ Brewster Park
Sunday 2 March
Warwickshire v Fermanagh @ Birmingham
Sunday 22 March
Lancashire v Fermanagh @ Abbottstown
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere