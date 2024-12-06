+44 (0)28 6632 2066
FIXTURES: Fermanagh hurlers to face Louth in opener

Posted: 3:46 pm December 6, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH will kick off their Allianz National Hurling League Division 4 campaign with a difficult away game against Louth on Saturday, January 25.

Joe Baldwin’s side take on Longford in the second round, before hosting Monaghan in round three at Brewster Park on February 8.

Fermanagh will again make the trip to Birmingham to take on Warwickshire in the league, which is quickly followed by a game against Lancashire at Abbottstown.

NHL DIVISION FOUR FIXTURES

Saturday 25 January

Louth v Fermanagh @ Dowdallshill

Sunday 2 February

Fermanagh v Longford @ TBC

Saturday 8 February

Fermanagh v Monaghan @ Brewster Park

Sunday 2 March

Warwickshire v Fermanagh @ Birmingham

Sunday 22 March

Lancashire v Fermanagh @ Abbottstown

