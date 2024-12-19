Five hospitalised following Fermanagh road collision

Five people, including a young girl, were treated in hospital after a three-car crash in Derrylin on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred around 4.50pm, involved a grey Toyota RAV4, a red Citroen Berlingo, and a grey Toyota Corolla.

Inspector Laird confirmed that a woman in her 50s, a man and a woman in their 30s, and a young girl sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A man in his 40s was also treated for injuries.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews, attended the scene, and the road was temporarily closed to facilitate enquiries.

Inspector Laird said, “Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and five people were taken to hospital for their injuries.

“A woman aged in her 50s, a man and a woman each aged in their 30s, and a young girl sustained serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“A man aged in his 40s, also sustained injuries, which required hospital treatment.”

Police are appealing for information and urge anyone with details or dash-cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1131 15/12/24.

