+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSoccerFermanagh’s Howe hopes to shine even brighter in 2025
Casey Howe celebrates with her Nottingham Forest teammates after she scored her first goal for the club in October.

Fermanagh’s Howe hopes to shine even brighter in 2025

Posted: 9:00 am December 20, 2024

By Patrick McKiernan

Having earned her international debut for Northern Ireland in April followed by her signing for the legendary English club Nottingham Forest in August, Casey Howe has had an exceptional year by many players’ standards.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing. Injuries denied her a chance to play in crucial matches for club and country throughout the year but she is determined to make 2025 a year of building on the highs and maintaining the upward trend of her exciting career.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Howe in Northern Ireland squad for Norway play-off ‘It’s costing us’ – Maguire laments injury-time woes ‘Give it a lash lads’, says Irvinestown boss McDermott

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:00 am December 20, 2024
Top
Advertisement