Fermanagh’s Howe hopes to shine even brighter in 2025

Casey Howe celebrates with her Nottingham Forest teammates after she scored her first goal for the club in October.

By Patrick McKiernan

Having earned her international debut for Northern Ireland in April followed by her signing for the legendary English club Nottingham Forest in August, Casey Howe has had an exceptional year by many players’ standards.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing. Injuries denied her a chance to play in crucial matches for club and country throughout the year but she is determined to make 2025 a year of building on the highs and maintaining the upward trend of her exciting career.

