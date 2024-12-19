Fermanagh youngster brings Christmas cheer to SWAH

ABOVE AND BEYOND… Macy Connors from Bellanaleck recently purchased toys from children at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

A BELLANALECK schoolgirl has been praised for her ‘thoughtfulness and kindness’ after she truly embraced the season of goodwill by raising money to help children in hospital this Christmas.

Macy Connors recently put her creative talents to the test by creating some handmade bracelets, before selling them at a local craft fair. She raised over £200 from her Christmas fundraiser.

She put the money to good use by buying presents for in-patients at Children’s Ward at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen. The healthcare staff were touched by the gesture.

“A huge thank you to Macy for her thoughtfulness and kindness bringing a sprinkle of Christmas cheer to the Children’s Ward,” staff nurse at the SWAH, Roisin Stewart, said.

“The toys will be very much appreciated by our young patients and their families who will be in hospital over the Christmas period. We would like to wish Macy her brother James and parents Kevin and Laura a very happy Christmas,” added the Children’s Ward nurse.

