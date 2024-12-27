Fermanagh teen caught speeding at 102mph

A FERMANAGH teenager has been disqualified from driving for a year after he was caught speeding at over 100mph on the M1 motorway.

Liam Gange (19), of Main Street, Tattinderry, Maguiresbridge, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday where he was sentenced for the offence.

The court heard that on August 31, around midday, police detected an Audi A3 traveling on the M1 from Ballygawley at 102mph, 32mph over the speed limit.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy explained that Gange and his partner were on their way to Belfast to visit her grandmother when officers stopped him.

Mr Fahy outlined that the 19-year-old fully cooperated with the police at the roadside and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

A testimonial from Gange’s employer, a joiner, praised the teenager’s work ethic and highlighted that having a driving licence was essential for his job in Fermanagh and Monaghan.

Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer acknowledged Gange’s guilty plea and clean criminal record but stated that driving at 102mph was ‘grossly excessive’ for an inexperienced driver.

Gange was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £500.

