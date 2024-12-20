Fermanagh survey reveals misuse of Blue Badge spaces

THE ‘Be Kind, Park with Disability in Mind’ campaign has conducted a survey to highlight the extent of the misuse of Blue Badge Parking Spaces within the district.

Out of over 270 responses, 94 per-cent of people reported encountering vehicles parked in Blue Badge spaces without a badge displayed, and 86 per-cent said this prevented them from finding a space to park in.

Hayley Aspinall, a disability advisor for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, emphasised that Blue Badge spaces are essential for disabled individuals’ mobility and inclusion.

“These spaces are not just ‘handy parking spots’ for non-disabled individuals; they provide the necessary room for mobility aids such as wheelchairs, rollators, and walking frames, which cannot be accommodated in standard parking spaces,” Hayley explained.

As a Blue Badge holder herself, Hayley understands the frustration caused by misuse. “Many disabled individuals give up and go home when they can’t find a parking space in towns and villages. Non-disabled people often view these spaces as convenient, but they are critical for us,” she said.

Hayley appealed to the public to respect the spaces, stating, “Please, do not park in these spaces if you are not a Blue Badge holder. It makes life harder for disabled individuals.”

She also reminded people that both visible and invisible disabilities entitle individuals to use these spaces. “Remember, be kind – park with disability in mind.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007