Fermanagh sex offender accused returned for trial

THE case of a 43-year-old Fermanagh man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl has been returned for trial.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Michael Boyd from Hillview Walk, Enniskillen who is charged with committing the offence on August 22.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley. Boyd spoke only to confirm his identity and declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings.

Advertisement

Judge McSorley ordered him to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on a date to be fixed in January.

When he first appeared in court in the summer, Boyd was asked if he understood the charge and replied, “Yes, it’s an allegation”.

A detective explained that the complainant told police while walking to her home she noticed an unknown, intoxicated male later identified as Boyd.

He claimed to know her and commented on seeing her in her school uniform, identifying the school in question before, ‘wrapping his arms around her without warning’. She informed him of her age and he let go, but continued to walk with her.

During this he asked her to go to a wedding with him, invited her on a holiday and made multiple requests for her mobile phone number.

Boyd hugged her again and, ‘Placed five unwanted kisses on her cheek’

She was afraid to push him away as he told her he’d recently been released from prison.

Advertisement

He attempted to kiss her on the lips ‘then kissed her neck’.

She pulled away and managed to get to her home, from where she alerted police.

In the course of the incident, Boyd identified himself and the complainant carried out a trawl of local Facebook profiles and located him.

CCTV footage from the area is currently being examined and some has shown Boyd walking with the complainant and putting his arms around her.

Objecting to bail the detective said, “There are serious concerns of reoffending. The defendant knows what school this teenage girl attends. We are really worried about other children in the area. He is a registered sex-offender as of April this year and has already shown form for similar offending. He has 24 previous convictions including one for sexual assault and has been flagged as a person of concern on a number of occasions in relation to child sexual exploitation.”

A defence solicitor acknowledged the concerns but felt he could be released to a suitable address well away from Enniskillen.

However, refusing bail, Judge McSorley said, “This man is a registered sex-offender and I’m not satisfied that the risks he poses can be managed. I’m concerned about the vulnerability of the complainant.”

Boyd has remained in custody ever since.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition