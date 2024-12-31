+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh school continues ICT fundraising bid
FOR A BETTER FUTURE… Children and staff from St Patrick’s Primary School, Derrygonnelly are fundraising for new computers.

Fermanagh school continues ICT fundraising bid

Posted: 2:16 pm December 31, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
By Mark McGoldrick

ST Patrick’s Primary School in Derrygonnelly has expressed sincere gratitude to the local community after raising over £5,000 towards the development of a modern, fully-equipped ICT suite.

The school’s ambitious fundraising drive aims to purchase 30 computers, chairs, and computer benches for its pupils, alongside upgrading lighting, heating systems, and covering installation, painting, and flooring costs.

With £5,800 already secured, principal Aideen McGarrigle praised the community’s generosity and highlighted the importance of the project.

“I am inspired by the enthusiasm and creativity of our children, and hopefully the community can help to make this possible for our children, as the children say, ‘Fund Our Future,’” she said.

Ms McGarrigle emphasised the need for technology, stating, “We do not have any computers in our school, which makes it difficult for us to do our school work and explore new ideas.”

Promising to make the most of the new resources, she added, “We will use the computers to benefit our school and community and equip us with skills for lifelong learning.”

