Fermanagh Pensioner struggling to heat rooms

A FERMANAGH pensioner who has lost their Winter Fuel Payment fears she may have to “go cap in hand to a charity” and ask for help after she’s only able to heat two rooms in her home.

An estimated 249,000 pensioners in the North, who are not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits, have lost the much-needed and vital support used to heat their homes.

With a noticeable chill in the air and winter quickly approaching, one Fermanagh pensioner fears she’s going to have to go to desperate measures in a bid to survive over the next few weeks.

“I’ve only got electric heating but I can’t afford to turn it on. I only heat the bedroom and downstairs living room and I fear many people are feeling the same,” an elderly relative fumed.

“I’m with Economy 7 but I can’t turn it on. I just plug in oil heaters in the bedroom and downstairs because they’re cheaper to run and I’m sure lots and lots of people are the same.”

The elderly Fermanagh resident fears that the changes to the Winter Fuel Payment scheme will have a detrimental effect this year.

“It’s completely shocking that they [the UK Government] would do this. If they said they were going to faze this out, it would have given us some warning to put some money away,” they said.

“I’ve worked my entire life and I don’t want to go cap in hand to a charity and ask them for help.

“People who have worked their whole life don’t want to have to turn around, due to shame, and say they haven’t got enough money.

“They’d rather heat two rooms and get a hot water bottle and go to bed with a hot drink, but I can’t imagine how an elderly person with health issues is going to approach this winter.”

In response to the pensoioner’s plea for help Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP, Pat Cullen, has called on the UK Government to make changes to the benefit system to support elderly residents and pensioners in “a timely manner”.

“We will continue to do all we

can to protect the most vulnerable, and we have already made clear our concerns over this cut,” Ms Cullen said.

“People are already struggling with the cost of living including increased fuel and energy bills and the new British Government should be focusing on providing support for workers, families and public services rather than repeating the failed Tory austerity policies of the past 14 years.”

