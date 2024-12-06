Fermanagh paedophile pleads guilty to latest charge

THE latest charge against a recidivist paedophile of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) has been admitted at Dungannon Crown Court.

Robert John Liddle of Moorlough Road, Lisnaskea but remanded in custody since his arrest, committed the offence on May 12 by speaking with a female child aged under 10 which he was prohibited from doing.

It was previously explained a report was received of an incident after the child was permitted to go into a shop unaccompanied, while her father waited in his car outside. An independent witness observed Liddle talking to the child and on knowing both, left the shop and informed her father.

Both men re-entered and noted Liddle in conversation with the girl.

Yesterday, Tuesday, a defence barrister advised Liddle has served the equivalent sentence on remand but suggested a short-form pre-sentence report may be helpful.

Judge Brian Sherrard agreed and adjourned the case for update on 16 December.

