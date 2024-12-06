+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh paedophile pleads guilty to latest charge
court

Fermanagh paedophile pleads guilty to latest charge

Posted: 2:10 pm December 6, 2024

THE latest charge against a recidivist paedophile of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) has been admitted at Dungannon Crown Court.

Robert John Liddle of Moorlough Road, Lisnaskea but remanded in custody since his arrest, committed the offence on May 12 by speaking with a female child aged under 10 which he was prohibited from doing.

It was previously explained a report was received of an incident after the child was permitted to go into a shop unaccompanied, while her father waited in his car outside. An independent witness observed Liddle talking to the child and on knowing both, left the shop and informed her father.

Advertisement

Both men re-entered and noted Liddle in conversation with the girl.

Yesterday, Tuesday, a defence barrister advised Liddle has served the equivalent sentence on remand but suggested a short-form pre-sentence report may be helpful.

Judge Brian Sherrard agreed and adjourned the case for update on 16 December.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Lori running 5K a day to help children in poverty Final call as BT centre closes in Enniskillen

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:10 pm December 6, 2024
Top
Advertisement