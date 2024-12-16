Fermanagh MLA welcomes £100 winter fuel payment

A FERMANAGH politician has welcomed the Department for Communities’ confirmation of a £100 winter fuel payment, aimed at helping pensioners stay warm this winter.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine highlighted the significance of the payment, which will benefit 10,050 homes in the constituency. The payment was introduced by DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to support those struggling with rising living costs.

Mrs Erskine, criticised the British Government’s decision earlier this year to reduce the Winter Fuel Payment, describing it as ‘misguided’.

“The decision by the Labour Government in July to remove the Winter Fuel Payment from scores of pensioners was wrong,” said Mrs Erskine. “The DUP strongly opposed the move and has worked to mitigate its impact by finding practical ways to support those in need.”

She continued, “Minister Lyons introduced this £100 automatic payment to help pensioners plan their home heating budgets during this challenging time. While it doesn’t replace the full Winter Fuel Payment, it offers some relief as we continue to advocate for its full reinstatement.”

Mrs Erskine urged pensioners facing difficulties to reach out for assistance.

“Anyone struggling is encouraged to contact my office, where we are ready and willing to help,” she said.

