Fermanagh girl (5) raises awareness about arthiritis

SPEAKING OUT… A five-year-old girl living with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis has told her story in a bid to connect with other Fermanagh children and young people who are living with a similar condition.

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD Fermanagh girl living with a lifelong form of arthritis is determined to break the stigma around long-term conditions and inspire others who share her diagnosis.

Ellie, who was diagnosed with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) at just two-years-old, faces daily pain caused by the autoimmune condition, which affects approximately one in 1,000 children under 16. While there is no cure, Ellie’s mum is sharing her daughter’s story to raise awareness and connect with others living with JIA.

“It’s hard seeing your little girl go through so much at such a young age.

“Ellie has been such an inspiration and never lets anything hold her back, even on difficult days,” said her mother.

“She loves helping the nurses and doctors, and we try to make it fun to bring happiness into a challenging situation. Having a child with JIA affects the whole family, but we remain hopeful that Ellie will one day go into remission and be free from medication.”

JIA is a serious autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the joints, causing inflammation, pain, and reduced mobility.

Symptoms include joint swelling, stiffness (particularly in the morning), persistent fever, and difficulty with fine motor skills. Some children also develop uveitis – an inflammation inside the eyes – that, if untreated, can lead to vision loss.

Ellie currently uses steroid eye drops to manage her condition.

In the UK, around 15,000 children live with JIA, and 20 new families receive a diagnosis each week.

Ellie’s family is keen to raise awareness that arthritis doesn’t just affect older people.

“Many people don’t realise how it impacts children,” Ellie’s mother explained. “We hope to help other families and medical professionals through increased understanding.”

Managing Ellie’s condition involves regular hospital trips for blood tests, physiotherapy, injections, and eye appointments.

Despite these challenges, Ellie continues to be a bubbly, outgoing little girl who loves life and school.

“She manages her condition on a daily basis, although we don’t know what each day will bring,” her mother said.

“But we remain positive and adapt. The support from family, friends, medical staff, and her school has been incredible.”

She also expressed gratitude to the local Children’s Ward, the Community Paediatric Team at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), and The Devenish Practice for their excellent care.

“Ellie has faced so much but doesn’t let it hold her back. We’re very lucky to have the SWAH on our doorstep.”

The family hopes to connect with other children and adults in Fermanagh living with JIA. If you’d like to reach out, you can email m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com.

