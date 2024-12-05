Fermanagh family receives vital letter seven days late

A LOCAL family has blasted Royal Mail for its delayed delivery which saw a letter from the Northern Ireland Water Service arrive seven days late and on the same day their water was being turned off.

Residents have recently hit out at Royal Mail over their local service, which according to a senior postman, is resulting in many local workers feeling the pressure to cope with the increasing demand.

The Office of Communications is currently carrying out a major review into the falling standards at Royal Mail, with many locals bitterly frustrated that they’re not receiving important letters on time.

“I got up the other morning and went to turn on the tap and there was no water,” a resident said.

“I presumed the water was off for some reason and I got chatting to a Northern Ireland Water Service employee and he told me that work was ongoing and we should have received a letter.

“The letter did arrive alright later that day, but it was one full week later than the date it was posted from the Northern Ireland Water Service. It’s disappointing and could have caused problems.”

Royal Mail has been struggling across the board and it recently confirmed plans to reduce the delivery of second class letters to three days a week, on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

A senior postman at the Enniskillen branch has said recruiting staff is a major difficulty.

“They can’t get staff to stay in the office. People think it’s a handy job but you have to be switched on. You’re only given a few days training and then you’re out on your own,” the postman said.

“The postman is being watched all the time. He has to watch his speed, his driving, his acceleration and his braking. The slower you go around the roads the better.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, has been approached by concerned locals.

“I have written to Royal Mail to investigate these complaints and implement necessary improvements to ensure we all receive our post regularly and without disruption,” she said.

“This is not at all a reflection on local staff but I believe it may be to do with a change in Royal Mail policy over the prioritisation of the delivery of parcels.

“Although they are now a private company, we deserve honesty about their service and I will continue to engage with Royal Mail to seek a resolution to these issues.”

