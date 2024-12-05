Fermanagh families only ‘one bill away’ from poverty

By Niamh McGovern

A LOCAL representative of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has spoken of the pressures facing local families this Christmas, as demand for their services continue to rise.

Martha Smyth, member of the Enniskillen Conference of SVP, shared how it can only take one bill to push a family into poverty.

In the last year, SVP conference in Enniskillen provided approximately £65,000 support to people in the local area.

This includes approximately £32,000 in fuel, £27,000 food vouchers and £5,000 miscellaneous support.

“A lot of people are in need for different reasons like changes to the benefit system, or a range of different life pressures,” said Martha, speaking with the Fermanagh Herald.

“And it can just take one unexpected bill to put a strain on people who are genuinely trying their very best, and leave them unable to afford essential items,” she said, before elaborating on just how easy it can be to fall into poverty.

“A person’s car might cause problems and rack up a large bill, and suddenly they have to dip into the money they have set aside for groceries, heat and lighting.

“As a result they’re left in a situation where they haven’t got enough money and that can be a very scary situation to be in.”

According to Martha, St Vincent De Paul (SVP) are facing a particularly high demand for fuel this year – oil especially – as well as electricity and food vouchers, which is a big part of the work SVP do.

“For the past few years we have definitely noticed an overall increase in demand for our services and that’s still the reality,” continued Martha.

“There has definitely been an increase in people looking for fuel.”

This Christmas, SVP have changed their approach to helping local families with Christmas presents, placing particular emphasis on enabling parents to choose the toys their kids really want.

“What we are trying to do this year is to give parents the opportunity to make the choice for their own children,” explained Martha.

“So we are really concentrating on vouchers for different shops to give to parents, so they can get their children something that they really want for Christmas.”

Martha used her final words to express her gratitude toward the local community – and the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council – for the ongoing support they provide SVP.

“We are totally indebted to the people in our local area who support us with donations,” expressed Martha.

“The support from our Vincent’s shop helps a great deal and we very grateful to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council who have given us a grant towards fuel.

“We want to publicly thank all who donate to us and help us because we couldn’t do it without the support of our local community.”

If you or someone you know needs help this Christmas, contact Society of St Vincent De Paul at their helpline on: 028 66 347788.

