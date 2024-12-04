Fermanagh campaigner welcomes gambling pledge

LEADING THE WAY… Sadie and Pete Keogh have been long-term campaigners for changes to gambling laws.

A FATHER who lost his son to suicide as a result of a serious gambling addiction has welcomed the UK Government’s pledge to reduce the amount of money people can spend on slot machines.

Since November 2013, when their son Lewis died tragically, Pete and Sadie Keogh have been campaigning for a change in gambling laws locally, setting up the ‘Gambling with Lives’ charity.

The UK Government has been forced to introduce new measures in a bid to reduce online gambling on slot machines after a huge rise in addiction since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was confirmed that a £5 per spin limit will apply to all adults aged 25 and over in the UK, while people aged between 18 to 24 will only be able to play a limit of £2 per spin on the machines.

“Any reduction is certainly a help,” Mr Keogh told the Herald.

“It’s [slot machines] a starting point for many young people in their gambling journey. The majority of pubs don’t have them, but there was many in the town that certainly did for a long time.”

The National Gambling Helpline reported that 6,697 callers reported a gambling addiction, with 45 per cent of people stating that they have problems related to online slot machines.

The local campaigner recognises that many young people are suffering from gambling addiction.

“There are so many temptations out there,” Mr Keogh said.

“So many young people have an online betting shop in their pocket and you can do anything on your phone or gamble anywhere. It’s very hard to keep them safe.”

The couple, alongside Declan Cregan from ‘Gambling with Lives’, led a talk at Derrygonnelly GAA club on Saturday as part of an initiative to raise awareness about the issue of gambling.

Mr Keogh feels it’s important to encourage young people to speak openly about their addiction.

“All you can do is keep harping on about the dangers of gambling,” he said.

“Derrygonnelly was a very good visit. There was a good crowd.

“Declan [Cregan] did a presentation and I spoke a little bit at the start of it and if it helps one person or makes them stop and think, that’s all you can do,” Mr Keogh added.

