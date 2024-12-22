EU rules disrupting supplies ahead of festive season

A LOCAL florist has criticised new trade rules that have forced some suppliers in England to halt deliveries to Northern Ireland, leaving businesses struggling to secure materials.

Sarah McQuaid, owner of ‘Island Flowers by Sarah’ in Enniskillen, said the EU’s General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) has disrupted her ability to order supplies just days before Christmas.

The new regulation, which came into effect on December 13, affects goods entering the North, as it remains part of the EU single market.

“This has been building for months, with suppliers in England pulling out of sending stock to the North,” Sarah explained.

“Items we were able to get in the summer are no longer available, and we’re told it’s down to compliance with regulations.”

With a busy Christmas period ahead, Sarah fears she could run out of essential materials to meet customer orders.

“It leaves us with fewer options and forces us to rely on imports, which come with higher costs,” she said.

“Christmas is hectic, especially with fresh products arriving at the last minute. But, thankfully, business has been good so far.”

Tina McKenzie, Policy Chairwoman at the Federation of Small Businesses, has raised concerns over the impact of GPSR on rural businesses.

