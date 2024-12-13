Enniskillen Town book launch marks 54 years of club

CURRENT and former players and members of Enniskillen Town United Football Club turned out to Blakes of the Hollow on Friday night for the much-anticipated launch of their history book.

Work has been ongoing on the new book, titled ‘Fifty Years plus Four’, since 2020 when it was originally planned to celebrate 50 years of the club. It was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The book, consisting of 116 pages, traces the development of the Enniskillen Town United Football Club from its early days, right back in the 1970s to the modern day and era.

“It is also more than a reference book. It is something to be read whether you dip into it or read if from cover to cover in one sitting,” the preface for the book read.

“Interspersed throughout the book are profiles of key figures who shaped the club as we know it today and features that focus on particular aspects of the club’s history.

“Our history is quite a remarkable one – full of incidents and dramas. We have had a colourful past to say the least.”

The book went on sale on Monday (December 9) and can be purchased at in ‘Blakes of The Hollow’ and ‘Rooney’s Eurospar’ in Enniskillen for £20.

