Enniskillen sleep out highlights hidden homelessness

IN a poignant display of solidarity, First Housing Enniskillen is set to host a sleep-out in the Diamond this Friday night to raise awareness about homelessness in Fermanagh.

Eight staff members and four service users will brave the winter cold as part of The Big Sleep Out, an initiative to spotlight the struggles faced by those without stable housing.

Maria Thompson, project manager at First Housing, explained the significance of the event.

“It’s primarily an awareness-raising exercise. Rough sleeping is the visible face of homelessness, but many people are sofa surfing or living in overcrowded conditions with family members. We need to draw attention to this hidden crisis,” she said.

The experience also provides participants with a glimpse into the challenges faced by rough sleepers.

“Over the years in previous sleep outs, we’ve experienced firsthand how the cold seeps into your body, affecting physical and mental wellbeing,” Ms Thompson said.

“Your mind becomes disorientated, and fears for personal safety are heightened, making sleep nearly impossible.”

The team will be armed with warm clothing, sleeping bags, and flasks, but Maria stressed, “While we have supports in place, this still gives us a small insight into the horrors a rough sleeper endures, especially during winter.”

The event also serves as a fundraiser, with donations accepted through First Housing’s JustGiving link on Facebook.

If you or someone you know is at risk of homelessness, contact the Housing Executive at 03448 920 908 or First Housing during office hours.

