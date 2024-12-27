Enniskillen man caught with bullets and letters

AN Enniskillen man was found in possession of three bullets, each enclosed with letters addressed to the editor of a regional newspaper.

Patrick McDonnell (42), of Beech Hill, appeared at Dungannon Crown Court. The incident began when a police officer on foot recognised McDonnell and his passenger in a car from ‘previous encounters’.

Initially searching for suspected drugs, the officer asked McDonnell to exit the vehicle. As McDonnell opened the door, he attempted to drive away but was stopped when the officer grabbed the car keys after it moved about five metres.

During the search, police found a notebook wrapped in cloth in the driver’s side door. Inside the notebook were three opened letters, each addressed to the editor of the Belfast Telegraph, all accompanied by a single 9mm bullet. McDonnell was arrested and at interview claimed he had been handed the letters, had not opened them, and was unaware of their contents.

In court, the prosecutor described the circumstances as ‘sinister’ and argued for a deterrent sentence.

The letters, although addressed to the editor of the Belfast Telegraph, were intended for three unnamed public figures.

They also contained Mass Cards and were allegedly meant to be passed on by the newspaper editor.

Defence counsel Ciaran Roddy acknowledged the seriousness of the situation but highlighted that McDonnell had no firearm or access to personal information about the recipients.

Mr Roddy said that there was no ‘significant harm’ caused and said the letters were addressed to the newspaper editor as McDonnell did not have details for the intended recipients.

He also noted McDonnell’s history of addiction, his role as the sole carer for two children, and his low likelihood of reoffending as detailed in a pre-sentence report.

His Honour, Judge Richard Greene, adjourned sentencing until February 4.