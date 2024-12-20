End of the roadshow for Crannog Antiques

Crannog Antiques has been a magical treasure trove for the people of Fermanagh for nearly 30 years.

Nestled in the heart of the town, the shop has been a source of charm and history, with its collection of vintage furniture, delicate porcelain, and other unique items, each telling its own story.

Evelyn Hassard opened the shop in 1996 in the cellar of her home, Crannog. Initially operating only on Saturdays, Evelyn quickly fell in love with antiques.

“I had a very small stock as you can imagine – I was only beginning,” Evelyn explained. “It was quiet at first, but I loved it. I met so many wonderful people, some very unusual and from all over.”

Three years later, Evelyn’s husband, David, retired and became deeply involved in the business. He decided to open the shop six days a week while Evelyn continued her teaching career at Enniskillen Collegiate Grammar School.

Together, they travelled across Ireland and Britain to source antiques for their growing stock.

“We went to England, Scotland, the South, and all over Northern Ireland. People also began coming to us to sell their items. We built fantastic relationships with both buyers and sellers, and we absolutely loved it,” Evelyn said. “Our buying trips turned into holidays – it was heaven on earth.”

In 2003, the couple moved the business to Willoughby House, an ideal location for an antique shop.

“The house had a large hall and a big drawing room. We decorated three main rooms with mirrors and pictures, and the business just grew.”

The couple also immersed themselves in the world of antiques, learning about silver and historical treasures.

“You can never know everything about antiques – it’s a world that keeps going on and on,” Evelyn added.

Evelyn and David have now decided to retire, reflecting fondly on their journey together.

“The best part has been the people we’ve met, the friends we’ve made, and the places we’ve been through this wonderful world of antiques,” Evelyn said.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

