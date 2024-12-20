Ederney mourns loss of 99-year-old Rosaleen Gillen

THE late Rosaleen Gillen from Ederney, who passed away at the age of 99, has been remembered fondly in a wave of heartfelt tributes.

Mrs Gillen, formerly from Drumduff in Ederney, passed away peacefully at the County Care Home in Enniskillen.

She was born in Rottenmountain in June 1925 to Francie Hugh and Cassie Monaghan. She received her early education at Montiagh Primary School and later took her first job at Maguire’s shop on Main Street in Ederney, cycling over eight miles to work each day.

A valued and active member of the community, Mrs Gillen had a deep love for traditional Irish music and Ceili dancing. She was instrumental in fundraising for the development of St Joseph’s Hall in Ederney.

In February 1956, she married her husband George Gillen, and together they raised seven children while working on their family farm, which was home to cattle and fowl.

Mrs Gillen was a devout and faithful person, who was a lifelong pioneer. She was a regular attendee at Mass at St Patrick’s Church, Montiagh, and St Joseph’s Church, Ederney.

“All at Ederney St Joseph’s would like to express our sympathy at the passing of Rosaleen Gillen, Drumduff in Ederney,” read an online tribute from the local GAA club. “Rosaleen is the mother of former players Levinus, Sean, and Benny Gillen. Benny was a former long-standing chairman of the club.

“Rosaleen was a very well-known and respected member of the community, having lived all of her 99 years in Ederney. May she rest in peace,” the post continued.

Mrs Gillen was described as a ‘lovely lady’ by many, with one mourner saying, “We had many lovely chats together.” Another added, “Rosaleen was the kindest wee lady, and it was a pleasure to have looked after her and get to know the family.”

She is survived by her sons Benedict, Sean, and Levinus, and her daughters Edel, Regina, Jacinta, and Sinead. She was predeceased by her husband, George.

Following her Requiem Mass at St Joseph’s Church in Ederney on Sunday, Mrs Gillen was laid to rest in Montiagh Cemetery.

