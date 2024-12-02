Donnelly Group supports Fermanagh school

A FERMANAGH school has hailed the “huge impact” that a local business has had on their pupils healthy and wellbeing after they sponsored a new kit which can be used for sporting activities.

Donnelly Group, which has branches throughout the North, recently teamed up with St Patrick’s Primary School in Derrygonnelly to provide a new sporting kit for the pupils at the school.

Principal at St Patrick’s Primary School, Aideén McGarrigle, was delighted with the sponsorship.

“The generosity of the Donnelly Foundation has made a huge impact on the confidence of our students,” said the Derrygonnelly school principal.

““It has been brilliant to see them enthusiastically take to the football field and netball court in their new jerseys.

“Taking part in team sports is hugely beneficial to children’s mental and physical wellbeing, and I would like to thank Donnelly Foundation for supporting our sporting efforts.”

Donnelly Group, which operates in Enniskillen, has supported a number of Fermanagh schools recently, including St Kevin’s College and St John the Baptist Primary School.

Spokesperson for the Donnelly Group Foundation, Roisin Donnelly, said that organisation is committed to supporting schools and non-profit organisations in whatever way they can.

“Supporting communities in which we operate is central to what we do,” she said,

“Being able to provide St Patrick’s Primary School with new kits is an effective way that Donnelly Foundation positively impacts local children.

“Sport plays a crucial role in the development of young people, teaching them valuable life skills such as teamwork, perseverance and resilience.

“It is wonderful to have been able to provide students at St Patrick’s Primary School with new sportswear that we hope will help boost their performance and foster a sense of pride in their school and community.”

