Donna steps up for AWARE NI in December challenge

EVERY day this December, rain or shine, Enniskillen resident Donna McManus is lacing up her shoes and stepping out with purpose to support AWARE NI.

Through her daily walks, Donna is not only promoting fitness but also raising vital awareness and funds for a cause close to her heart.

“I’m doing this fundraiser because I lost two friends, Shauna Reilly and her sister Michelle, nearly eight years ago to suicide,” Donna explained. “I wanted to do something special to remember them.”

Having experienced her own mental health struggles, Donna credits AWARE NI for their support.

“They offer online wellness courses and host meetings at the Aisling Centre, where people of all ages come together,” she said. “It has helped me, and that’s why I want to fundraise, raise awareness, and honour my friends on their anniversaries.”

Donna has committed to walking at least 8,000 steps daily, recognising December as a particularly difficult time for many. Her efforts have also inspired others in the community to join her, transforming everyday walks into acts of kindness.

“I thought it’s a good excuse to get out, even when it’s cold, to protect my mental health,” she said. “Sometimes I walk during the day with my baby daughter, and in the evening, others join me, which is lovely.”

Originally setting a fundraising target of £500, Donna has already exceeded her goal and is running a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses to boost her efforts further.

“This journey isn’t just about the miles covered; it’s about making a difference, one step at a time,” Donna said.

To donate to Donna’s fundraiser, visit her page on JustGiving.

