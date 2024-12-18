Derrygonnelly man to contest motoring charges

A NUMBER of motoring charges arising from an incident in the Derrygonnelly Road area of Enniskillen are to be contested.

41-year-old Mark Whitehouse from Knockmore Road, Derrygonnelly is accused of driving without due care and attention and after consuming excess alcohol.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on October 27 at Derrygonnelly Road, Enniskillen.

Although he had previously been instructed by a solicitor, Whitehouse informed Enniskillen Magistrates Court he would now be representing himself and entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Whitehouse on continuing bail to return to court on December 30 when a contest date will be fixed.