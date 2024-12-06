Council centres closed as Storm Darragh hits Fermanagh

All council facilities will be closed tomorrow due to Storm Darragh.
A yellow warning for wind and rain came into force at 3pm today, with the rain warning expiring at 12pm on Saturday. The wind warning will stay in place until 6am on Sunday.
A Fermanagh and Omagh District Council spokesperson said: “Due to the amber weather warning as a result of Storm Darragh please do not visit any council outdoor sites during the period of the warning.
“All activities on council outdoor sports and leisure facilities are cancelled on Saturday.
“There may be a delay in the reopening of closed sites to allow for safety inspections. Follow our social media channels for updates on the reopening of sites.”
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has also closed the following sites:
- Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail
- Household Recycling Centres
- Lough Navar Forest Drive
- Forthill Park
- Henry Street Dog Park
- Killyfole Walk
- North Fermanagh Valley Park
All household recycling centres across the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area will also be shut.
