Businessman named new High Sheriff of Fermanagh

A WELL-KNOWN Enniskillen businessman has been named as the new High Sheriff of Fermanagh.

David Donaldson, owner of LE Graphics in Enniskillen, confirmed the news on his social media platforms on Saturday morning.

”I am both honoured and deeply privileged to have been appointed as the new High Sheriff for 2025 for the County of Fermanagh,” he posted.

”It is a privilege to take on this historic role as H.M The King’s representative for the Judiciary and Law and Order in Fermanagh.

”I look forward to working in conjunction with the Fermanagh Lieutenancy and the High Sheriffs’ Association, in the new year, to bring a meaningful contribution to this important post.”