Bradley commits to Enniskillen Gaels next season
Enniskillen manager Simon Bradley

Bradley commits to Enniskillen Gaels next season

Posted: 10:18 am December 19, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Simon Bradley will continue as manager of Enniskillen Gaels next season with the “option of a second year”, he told the Herald on Thursday morning. 

The news follows a meeting of the Enniskillen Gaels committee and management on Monday night. 

Bradley took over from John Reihill in 2022, so he is heading into his fourth year in charge. 

This year, Enniskillen Gaels were beaten in the Championship Final by an Erne Gaels side that ended their 43-year wait for the New York Cup.

The County Town side, however, were crowned league champions and also won the Reserve Championship.

They won 29 out of 33 of their games last season so there’s certainly a solid foundation for Bradley and co to build on. 

Read the full interview with Simon Bradley in Monday’s paper. 

