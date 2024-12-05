+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Blaíthín Bogue (right) and North Melbourne Kangaroos celebrated a historic first-ever AFLW Premiership at the weekend.

Bogue proud to be part of Kangaroos’ Premiership win

Posted: 12:15 pm December 5, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh star Blaíthín Bogue was still on a high on Tuesday, following North Melbourne’s first-ever AFLW premiership win , completing a remarkable unbeaten season for the club.

Bogue, who linked up with the Melbourne side in August, hasn’t played any games in the last four months, after joining pre-season late due to Fermanagh’s All-Ireland Championship run, but has been learning and growing into the game.

North Melbourne Kangaroos beat Brisbane Lions by 30 points at the weekend, avenging last year’s AFLW Grand Final defeat.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Bogue collects the Sports Personality Award McCartney makes Ireland team for World Championships Morrison books place at European Championships

