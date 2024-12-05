Bogue proud to be part of Kangaroos’ Premiership win

Blaíthín Bogue (right) and North Melbourne Kangaroos celebrated a historic first-ever AFLW Premiership at the weekend.

Fermanagh star Blaíthín Bogue was still on a high on Tuesday, following North Melbourne’s first-ever AFLW premiership win , completing a remarkable unbeaten season for the club.

Bogue, who linked up with the Melbourne side in August, hasn’t played any games in the last four months, after joining pre-season late due to Fermanagh’s All-Ireland Championship run, but has been learning and growing into the game.

North Melbourne Kangaroos beat Brisbane Lions by 30 points at the weekend, avenging last year’s AFLW Grand Final defeat.

