Nathan Timoney, left, and Ross Corrigan in action during the men’s pair heats at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Award: A year to remember for Corrigan and Timoney

Posted: 9:15 am December 13, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

As a new year draws near, 2024 will live long in the memory of Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney.

The two Fermanagh rowers, who learned their trade on the waters of Lough Erne, competed on the biggest stage of all, at the Olympic Games, and on August 2, they raced in the Men’s Pair A Final against the best in the world.

Now, the duo are already setting their sights on the 2028 LA Olympics.

“By the time the Closing Ceremony came we were already thinking about what the next four years will hold, it’s exciting,” said Kinawley man Corrigan.

