100 referred for help with sexual abuse in Fermanagh

MORE than 100 people in Fermanagh and Omagh affected by sexual abuse and abusive relationships were referred for urgent support in the past year, according to Nexus, a charity offering vital services for victims. Since its inception in 1984, Nexus has provided life-saving support to individuals aged 8 and older who have experienced sexual abuse or are in abusive relationships.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Jemma Dolan praised Nexus for its invaluable work in the community. “Nexus is an invaluable organisation offering support and hope for children and adults who have suffered sexual abuse,” said Ms Dolan.

“It provides services for those affected and also helps local organisations with training and awareness building.”

Advertisement

Ms Dolan urged Stormont to continue supporting Nexus, emphasising the importance of education and training in preventing sexual abuse.

“I will continue to work with the health minister and Nexus on the need for a long-term plan to ensure specialist counselling services continue.”

Nexus, now celebrating 40 years, has grown from a volunteer-led group supporting women affected by rape and incest to a regional organisation providing comprehensive services. Despite changes over the years, the charity’s core mission remains to support victims of sexual abuse and abusive relationships across Northern Ireland and beyond.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition